The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Character Group stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.13) on Friday. The Character Group has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.29) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 538.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 622.93. The stock has a market cap of £131.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($202,193.74).

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

Dividend History for The Character Group (LON:CCT)

