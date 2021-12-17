The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The Character Group stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.13) on Friday. The Character Group has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.29) and a one year high of GBX 720 ($9.51). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 538.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 622.93. The stock has a market cap of £131.50 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($202,193.74).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

