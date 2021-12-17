The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.22 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.24). Approximately 134,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 205,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

CPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.20. The stock has a market cap of £97.12 million and a PE ratio of -22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

