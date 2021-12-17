The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $467.10.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $447.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

