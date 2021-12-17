The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 4.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $13.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.56 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.