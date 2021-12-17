The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROIV. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

