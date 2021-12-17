The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.20” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.17 ($8.06).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.28 ($5.93) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.33. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

