The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Joint makes up approximately 0.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Joint worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Joint stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,889. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $886.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

