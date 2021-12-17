The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

