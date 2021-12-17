The Mercantile Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MRC opened at GBX 259 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.22. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 215.50 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,444.17).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

