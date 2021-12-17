The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael P. Lyons Sells 5,000 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PNC opened at $201.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average of $195.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

