The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

