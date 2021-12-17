The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEGRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a 2,150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

