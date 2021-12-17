The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Westaim has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a net margin of 296.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

