TheStreet Upgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

FAT opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

In other FAT Brands news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth $406,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

