THG (LON:THG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $168.80

THG Plc (LON:THG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.80 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 169.10 ($2.23), with a volume of 3912268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.90 ($2.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.27) to GBX 750 ($9.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 630 ($8.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.45) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THG to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.59) to GBX 236 ($3.12) in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 597.20 ($7.89).

Get THG alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 488.34. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($139,751.55). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,802.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,217 shares of company stock worth $24,934,002.

About THG (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.