Third Coast Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBX) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 20th

Third Coast Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBX) quiet period will end on Monday, December 20th. Third Coast Bancshares had issued 3,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $87,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

TCBX stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

