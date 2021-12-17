Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,449.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,429.52. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

