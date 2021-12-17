Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Communications worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

