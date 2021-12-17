Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,616 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 667,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $131.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.