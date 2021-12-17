Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

