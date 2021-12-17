Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $8.29 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

