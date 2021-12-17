Tiger King Price Reaches $0.0000 (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $311,648.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

