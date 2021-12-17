Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in November

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.45. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

