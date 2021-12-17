Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TKYMF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

