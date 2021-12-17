Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $144.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $188.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion and a PE ratio of -40.01.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

