Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.21

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 24952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.7913844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

