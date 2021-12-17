Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.60. 1,409,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,537. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

