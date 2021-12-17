Totally (LON:TLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Dec 17th, 2021

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of Totally stock opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of £61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.36.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

