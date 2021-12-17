Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.41 on Friday, hitting $226.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,998. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $238.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

