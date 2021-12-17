Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 6,295 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 209.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

