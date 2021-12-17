Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 362,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 150,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

