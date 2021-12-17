Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

