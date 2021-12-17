Travala.com (AVA) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Travala.com has a market cap of $93.71 million and $13.65 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.71 or 0.08051400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,042.55 or 0.99838556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,388,387 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.