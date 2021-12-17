Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. Trex has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

