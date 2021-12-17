Trias Hits Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00200435 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.