Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

