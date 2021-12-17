True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,967,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,805. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

