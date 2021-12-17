True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $605.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

