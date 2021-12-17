True Link Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,585,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.