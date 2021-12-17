Truist Securities Lowers Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $100.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APPN. Truist raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,423. Appian has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Appian by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

