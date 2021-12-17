TrustToken (TRU) Trading 45.8% Higher Over Last Week

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00200435 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

