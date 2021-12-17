Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 93 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $248.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average of $264.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.