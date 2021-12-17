Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus reduced their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

ITRI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,282. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.51 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,429 shares of company stock worth $262,708 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

