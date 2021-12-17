Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 857 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.27. 75,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

