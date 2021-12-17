Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth $385,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

