Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.25. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 7,130 shares changing hands.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 483,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.