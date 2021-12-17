Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,502,760. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

TWLO traded up $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.34. 44,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,605. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.41.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.