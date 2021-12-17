Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 25,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89.

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,107. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

