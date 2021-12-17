U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

