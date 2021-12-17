U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

